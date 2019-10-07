Actor Sara Ali Khan who is busy shooting for her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan took some time off from her hectic schedule to spend time with mother Amrita Singh. The 24-year-old who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Kedarnath’ gave a glimpse of her cheat day in a video shared on Instagram. In the viral clip, the actor’s mother can be seen hiding her face from the camera as Sara sarcastically asks, “Hi mom we’re live on Instagram. Why are you eating like this today? What’s gone wrong?”

The ‘Simmba’ star refers to the huge dosa and other South Indian delicacies that are placed on their table. “When mommy and I set out to eat, We don’t care about the diet-only cheat, Eating like this isn’t extraordinary it’s no feat, Even food competitors should shut up and give us their seat! #KushtiKiTayari #bharisawari #merimapyaari #sarakishayari,” the actor captioned the footage.

Watch this funny video of Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh:

Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut with Kedarnath in December 2018 and then garnered accolades for her performance in Simmba, recently won the award for Breakthrough Talent of the Year at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019. She even won the Best Debut (Female) for her performance in Kedarnath at the International Indian Film Academy Awards or the IIFA Awards 2019.

Her upcoming flick ‘Coolie No. 1’ is the remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer film of the same name with both being directed by Varun’s father and filmmaker David Dhawan. The upcoming feature will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic. Also starring actor Jackky Bhagnani, Coolie No. 1 will hit the cinema screens on May 1, 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)