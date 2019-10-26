Diwali 2019 is here and our favourite Bollywood stars are leaving no stone unturned to flaunt their festive-ready look and celebrate the festival with full swing. Now actor Sara Ali Khan has also celebrated her Diwali with father Saif Ali Khan, brothers Ibrahim Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While Sara looks gorgeous in blue chikengari ethnic wear, Kareena slays it in golden kurta and pants. Saif and Ibrahim give us major father-son twinning goals in black and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan clad a grey tee and denim shorts.

Taking to Instagram, Sara has shared an array of pictures and captioned it as, “दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ (Happy Diwali)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ 🙏🏻🎉🕯🎊💫💥🌈🍭🧿💙 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Oct 26, 2019 at 9:53am PDT



Earlier, Sara has shared the pictures from Jackie Bhagnani’s Diwali bash. For the party, she opted for orange-yellow saree teamed up with a pink blouse. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Diwali Dhamaka Shuru. (sic)”She can also be seen clicking a selfie with Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Varun Dhawan.

View this post on Instagram Diwali Dhamaka Shuru 💫💥🎊🎉🧡🕯 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Oct 26, 2019 at 12:01am PDT



The young actor has a plethora of projects lined up ahead of her. She will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1, and apart from that she also has Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen on Tanhaji alongside Ajay Devgn.

Kareena will be next seen in Good Neewz opposite Akshay Kumar Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan.