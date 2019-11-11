Actor Sara Ali Khan gives us a lot of goals – from fashion, beauty to even fitness. She recently revealed her beauty secret in a video shared on Instagram and that is doing pilates. Sara can be seen working out with celebrity Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit, who inspires us with her dedication and discipline when it comes to her fitness.

We took a look at her Insta feed and found some footage that is bound to give you all fitness goals. Watch Sara kill it in her workout sessions. We now know the secret to her toned figure. “Monday motivation 💪🏻 Everyday dedication 🙌🏻 Then guilt-free vacation 👏🏻”, Sara wrote the caption. The gorgeous star can be seen donning a black crop top with matching tights. Her hair can be seen tied up in a ponytail with a hairband to pull back her hair.

Namrata also shared the video on her Instagram feed and wrote, “We may be strong alone but we are unstoppable together! Training with @saraalikhan95 💪🏼🔥 .”

Take a look:



Sara Ali Khan never mises even a single workout session. She loves spending time working out. The beautiful lady does that to detox her skin. Notably, regular exercise promotes sweat release which helps in flushing out the toxic substances in the body. Also, it helps in increasing the blood flow that makes you look radiant by opening the clogged pores.

Talking about Sara’s professional life, she is currently shooting for Coolie No 1 along with Varun Dhawan. In the film, Sara will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor while Varun will be reprising Govinda’s role. The film is being directed by David Dhawan who directed the 1995 classic comedy.

It also stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Rajat Rawail, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever. It is slated to release on February 14, 2020.