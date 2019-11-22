Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing in New York with her best friend. Taking to Instagram, she has shared some of the pictures posing with her BFF as she goes out for an outing and gets indulge into some yummy food, take a ride in a metro and dons some quirky makeup.

In the first picture, she can be seen striking a pose with her friend in an all-black outfit teamed up with a red jacket. In another picture, she pouts for the click at a subway and gives us major BFF goals.

In the last picture, she strikes a pose for a selfie in dark blue lipstick, Cheetah earmuffs, and bright pink lipstick. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Pink jackets Cheetah earmuffs Blue lipstick It’s all normal in New York City #concretejungle #basic #beyourself. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:



She has also taken to her Instagram stories where she can be seen taking a metro ride and has covered her face with a scarf. She captioned the image as, “Subway Chillies.”

In another photo, she can be seen welcoming the morning in colourful robe as she stands in the balcony and stretches her hand.

Earlier, she has shared her picture from her workout session. In the photo, she can be seen flaunting her mid-riff abs in white sports bra and black tights. She later go with her friends to eat at a restaurant. She captioned the photos as, “Burn calories. Then earn calories. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Burn calories 🏋️‍♂️🏃🏼‍♀️🙌🏻 Then earn calories 🍕🧁🤷‍♀️ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Nov 21, 2019 at 5:28am PST



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has two projects lined up ahead of her. She will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan-directorial Coolie No 1. Apart from that, she also has Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan.