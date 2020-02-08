Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan, is pretty, witty, smart and whatnot. After watching Kedarnath we can proudly say that she is a good actor in the making. The intelligent diva made a special place in our hearts even before her debut just by being a really cool kid on the block. Yes, it is true, just heck her interviews and you will yourself see that this real-life princess who sets a perfect example of beauty with brains.

Coming towards her choices of dresses, she definitely has fashion sense and it reflects a lot of her personality that is absolutely unique. With her upcoming release Love Aaj Kal only days away, she is been busy promoting the event across the country. In her latest look, Sara wore a short white and polka dot printed suit which gave the print a fresh update. The pictures shared by her the actor is giving us all the much-needed fashion flashback!

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is gearing up for her next release Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. Love Aaj Kal is gearing up for its big release on Valentine’s Day. She also has Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan and Aanand L Rai-directorial Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

On sharing the screen space with Sara and Dhanush, Akshay shared with Bombay Times, “My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title — Atrangi! And I know that Aanand, in his special and simple way of storytelling, will only add magic to it. As I said, my heart just couldn’t let this one go.”