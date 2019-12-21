Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan always impresses fans and fashion police with her style statement and sartorial choices. The full of energy star and one of a kind millennial never shies away to speak her mind out and with just two films old, she has gained immense popularity. Recently, she attended an award show and took the internet by storm with her vibrant and colourful look. For the event, she opted for a winter-festive collection of the designer Gauri and Nainika.

In the photos shared on Instagram by Sara, she can be seen clad in a multi-coloured quirky print halter neck dress with an uneven hemline. She completed her look with subtle makeup, a dash of lipstick and hair styled in a ponytail. Needless to say, she looked stunning in the pictures.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “The Christmas season has begun Time for lots of colour, loads of fun Dance with the stars glow with the sun Enjoy the last week of December everyone Because this fabulous year is nearly done. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram 🌈🍿💓🦄💐🐥🦋🍭🍬🍯🔮🧸 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Dec 20, 2019 at 10:30am PST



Earlier, on Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday, Sara shared adorable throwback pictures with him wishing a Happy Birthday. In one of the photos, a very little Taimur can be seen playing with Sara. She seems to be teaching him to pose for the camera. In another picture, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara can be seen playing with the cute baby on the bed. While sharing the pictures, the Simmba actor wrote “Happiest birthday little Tim Tim #munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy”.



On the professional front, the ‘Kedarnath’ actor last graced the silver screen in Simmba along with Ranveer Singh. She is currently working on Coolie No. 1, which is the remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer film of the same name with both being directed by Varun’s father and filmmaker David Dhawan. Apart from that, she also has Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan.