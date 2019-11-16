Actor Sara Ali Khan who is enjoying the time of her life with a girl gang in New York is been busy giving a sneak-peek into her fun-filled holiday. From going on coffee dates with friends to strolling on the streets to working out in the gym, the Kedarnath actor is having a gala time on her girl’s trip and is enjoying to her vacay to the fullest there. Recently, Sara Ali Khan has shared yet another boomerang video on her Instagram which gives all the girl fans GOALS.

The actor has literally sent her fans into a frenzy as she can be seen playing with her hair at central Park, Manhattan. In the video, Sara can be seen donning a neon – coloured cardigan teamed up with a pair of black pants and matching shoes. The Coolie No. 1 actor has also wrapped a muffler around her neck to resist the chilling winds of New York.

Sara was so busy with her work and was busy shooting back-to-back for Coolie No.1., so therefore she took a long holiday to be with her friends in New York. Her trip has been so amazing and chilling that she is now giving goals to her fans.

Have a look at Sara Ali Khan’s New York Pictures:

PC: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Recently, Sara went on to another trip to Sri Lanka with her friends. She took to social media to share pictures from her Sri Lankan holiday.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. She will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1, and apart from that she also has Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan.