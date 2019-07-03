Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan recently returned from Shimla after wrapping up Imtiaz Ali’s next. The duo was spotted at the airport and was all smiles at the paparazzi.

Sara, who loved to go ethnic, donned a parrot green kurti which she teamed with palazzos and juttis. Kartik, on the other hand, opted for a casual look. He sported a white shirt which he teamed with denims, black jacket and white sneakers.

Earlier, Sara took to Instagram to share pictures from their Shimla schedule. Along with the photos, she penned an emotional note for Imtiaz and Kartik. In the post, Ranveer commented and wrote, “So cute ! bhoolna nahi sabse pehle kissne milwaya thha (Don’t forget who introduced you to each other)”.

Ranveer Singh, who played Cupid for the two last year, left a comment on her post and reminded her about how he introduced the two at an award show last year.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Kartik will be playing the lead in the sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya. An earlier report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Kartik recently met up with the makers and has really liked the idea. If all goes well, the actor is all set to take the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise forward”.