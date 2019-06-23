Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are currently in Shimla shooting for their next film, Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel. The duo was recently spotted getting clicked in Himachali caps and they looked just too adorable.

Pictures of the couple posing in their Himachali Cap in Shimla are taking the internet by storm. In one of the pictures, Sara and Kartik smile away to glory as they get clicked. In another, Kartik looks at Sara in an adorable way while Sara strikes a pose for the camera.

Earlier, they were spotted on the streets of Shimla strolling with their faces hidden. In the stills, Kartik can be seen dressed in casuals while Sara walks around in a yellow salwar suit. While Sara covered her face with her orange dupatta, Kartik tied a black printed handkerchief around his face.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were spotted on several occasions in Delhi while shooting for their film. Their pictures and videos from the sets leaked online and went viral in no time. One of their video that took the internet by storm was of the two kissings. Though the video was not clear, netizens claimed it was Sara and Kartik.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Kartik will be playing the lead in the sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya. An earlier report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Kartik recently met up with the makers and has really liked the idea. If all goes well, the actor is all set to take the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise forward”.