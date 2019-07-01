Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan who were shooting for Imtiaz Ali‘s next in Shimla recently wrapped up the film’s shoot. This is Sara’s third film after Kedarnath and Simmba. The actor got emotional and penned a heartfelt note for director Imtiaz and her co-star Kartik.

Sara took to Instagram to share pictures from their Shimla schedule. Along with the photos, she penned an emotional note for Imtiaz and Kartik. She thanked Imtiaz for his patience, warmth and consideration. She also called herself privileged for getting to work with the filmmaker who has made some amazing films like Jab We Met, Highway, Tamasha among others. “It’s a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ❤️🌈 Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true🤗🤩 I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss🙏🏼 🎈,” she wrote in her caption.

She then went on to Thank Kartik for making her instantly comfortable with him. She confessed that she is going to miss Kartik more than she can admit. “Thank you @kartikaaryan instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ 🧿💓 I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit,” her caption further read.

Earlier, a video of Sara enjoying fresh plumps while listening to Kartik’s song titled ‘Main Dekhu Teri Photo’ went viral on social media. They have been spotted in several occasions in Shimla and their pictures and video instantly go viral.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Kartik will be playing the lead in the sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya. An earlier report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Kartik recently met up with the makers and has really liked the idea. If all goes well, the actor is all set to take the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise forward”.