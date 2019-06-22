Sara Ali Khan made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath where she was seen with Sushant Singh Rajput. She was highly applauded for her performance in the film. Post that, she appeared in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba, playing his love interest. She is currently gearing up for Imtiaz Ali’s next film, sequence of Love Aaj Kal. Recently, she revealed that one thing she looks for before signing a project and said that it is ‘conviction’.

“I look at my career as a new chapter and it gets extremely important to act. I think it’s extremely important to do good work and it’s extremely important to remember that fame. So one thing that I look for sure is a conviction. Either in my role or in my director, or in my script, or in the world there needs to be a conviction.,” Sara said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram Sprinkling some fairy dust with @tbz1864 🧚🏻‍♀️👑✨💫 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jun 12, 2019 at 11:29pm PDT

Sara is currently in Shimla with Kartik shooting for Love Aaj Kal sequence. Yesterday, pictures of the duo roaming around the town with their faces covered went viral on social media.

On Eid, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted on the streets of Mumbai with their faces covered. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kartik captioned it, “Eid Mubarak.” While Sara covered her face with a green scarf, Kartik used a handkerchief.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were spotted on several occasions in Delhi while shooting for their film. Their pictures and videos from the sets leaked online and went viral in no time. One of their video that took the internet by storm was of the two kissings. Though the video was not clear, netizens claimed it was Sara and Kartik.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Kartik will be playing the lead in the sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya. An earlier report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Kartik recently met up with the makers and has really liked the idea. If all goes well, the actor is all set to take the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise forward”.