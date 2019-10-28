Bollywood young actor Sara Ali Khan has celebrated her Diwali with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Khan. The trio also attended Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party and the family looked stunning together. Not only that, but Sara and Amrita were also seen twinning in red giving us major daughter-mother twinning goals and Ibrahim added a charm with his dapper look.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a plethora of mesmerising pictures and it is taking the internet by storm. In the photos, Sara looks gorgeous golden and red short anarkali suit while brother Ibrahim looks handsome in blue kurta and white pyjama. Mother Amrita looks ethereal in a red suit.

Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote, “Diwali Hai Lots and lots of love, luck and laughter from my two safer, eco-friendlier but equally loud pattakas. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram 💥💥💥 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Oct 27, 2019 at 10:47am PDT



Earlier, she has shared hr an array of pictures from Karan Johar’s Diwali Bsh. Dressed in a yellow traditional suit, she looked stunning, as always. She captioned the post as, “Wishing everyone a Happy, Bright, Joyous, Fun, Safe and Prosperous Diwali, (sic)”



On the day of Choti Diwali, the Simmba actor celebrated her Diwali with father Saif Ali Khan, brothers Ibrahim Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While Sara looks gorgeous in blue chikengari ethnic wear, Kareena slays it in golden kurta and pants. Saif and Ibrahim give us major father-son twinning goals in black and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan clad a grey tee and denim shorts.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan has a plethora of projects lined up ahead of her. She will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1, and apart from that she also has Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan.