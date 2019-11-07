Sara Ali Khan has donned the throwback Thursday post like a true Pataudi princess. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her childhood photos as she gears up for a dance performance. In the shared pictures, the Simmba actor can be seen donning a Rajasthani traditional red and black lehenga posing to be clicked. She teamed up her look with eyeshadow, glossy lipstick and accessorised her look with earrings, matha patti, and golden bangles.

In another picture, she can be seen donning a shimmery black lehenga teamed up with heavy golden earrings, maang tikka, bangles and little bit of makeup. She has worn a red dupatta on her head and looks adorable.

In the last picture, she can be seen posing in a dance form and looks absolutely like a sweetheart. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Waiting for my shot since 2000 #apnatimeayega #tbt #sarakadrama. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, Sara has shared a picture with Varun Dhawan from the sets of Coolie No 1. In the photo, the duo can be seen posing together which features him in the typical red and white coolie attire while she was dressed in a pearly white suit. Sara captioned the picture, “Cool and Coolie (sic)” and taking a hint from it, Varun included a complaint as he wrote on his pic, “He’s a COOL ie बहुत काम कराती हैं (she makes me work a lot) yeh Sara Ra (sic).” Quick to comment, Sara accused, “@varundvn I see you trying to copy, steal and smartly (not really) adapt my captions (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Cool and Coolie💁🏻‍♀️🙆🏽‍♂️🧳👜👫🌈 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Nov 4, 2019 at 8:34pm PST



On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has two projects lined up ahead of her. She will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan-directorial Coolie No 1. Apart from that, she also has Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan.