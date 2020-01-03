Actor Sara Ali Khan has once again set the temperature soaring with her latest bikini pictures on Instagram. The actor is currently holidaying in the Maldives with her family and she took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her luxurious stay there. Sara is seen wearing a green coloured bikini in her latest pictures after rocking a blue one in her previous pictures.

The actor is posing inside the infinity pool and gazing at the giant sea in front of her in the photos uploaded on Friday, January 3. In another picture, she is seen basking in the beautiful sunlight looking as radiant as ever. The caption on Sara’s latest post doesn’t flaunt any poetry skills of the actor, unlike most of her other posts on Instagram. It simply reads, “Hello weekend 👋🏻 🌊☀️💛🧿💙🍀💚” (sic). Check out Sara’s photos here:

View this post on Instagram Hello weekend 👋🏻 🌊☀️💛🧿💙🍀💚 @luxnorthmale @ncstravels A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jan 2, 2020 at 9:25pm PST

The actor has been making many stunning posts on social media revealing just how much fun she is having at the amazing island country. The actor is joined by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh in the Maldives. In a post made earlier, Sara could be seen posing inside the pool with Ibrahim and riding a jet-ski with mother in another picture that was posted by one of her fan-clubs on the picture-sharing platform. Check this out:

The actor has stepped into the New Year with the hopes of entertaining the audience in an even better possible way with two releases – Coolie No. 1 and the Imtiaz Ali romantic drama. The actor has been paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in the big Valentine’s Day release while she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the David Dhawan directorial.