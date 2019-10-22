Actor Sara Ali Khan, who is busy shooting back-to-back for Coolie No.1., took a small break to be with her friends in Sri Lanka. The actor actually needed a vacation because she had tight schedules for months. The Simmba actor’s trip has been so amazing and chilling that she is now giving goals to her fans.

Sara Ali Khan took to the Instagram story to give a sneak peek of her vacay in Sri Lanka. The young lady with her friends have managed to eat healthy in this as they can be seen sipping on a lot of coconuts, eating papaya, chilling in the pool and taking a rickshaw ride. She has shared everything that she is doing in the island country- and is making the best of a small break.

Sara is being adventurous in one of her pictures as she can be seen climbing the rocks like a pro.

Check out some of the pics from Sara’s trip:

PC: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is a promising actor as she never misses her gym routines. A few days ago she posted a video on Instagram where she is seen sweating out at her gym. She is seen boxing along with her trainer and the video will pump-up your lazy Saturday and will motivate you to hit the gym.