It was on a chat show with filmmaker Karan Johar that we got to see the camaraderie between Sacred Games star Saif Ali Khan and his then one movie old daughter, Sara Ali Khan and everytime she referred to her father as “abba”, fans couldn’t hold back their hearts from melting. Giving us another reason to swoon over her, Sara shared an adorable birthday post for her actor-father and the sibling-heavy frame already has us debating on who resembles Saif more.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a picture featuring Saif and her brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan alongside her. The cuteness-dripping post was captioned, “Happiest birthday Abba I love you so much (sic)” and smeared with varied emojis.

On the profesional front, Sara, who began her career with Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajpoot, is making heads turn with her airport looks. She is often spotted with Kartik Aryan, as the duo began the shoot of Aaj Kal. The film is slated to release in February next year. She will also be seen with Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No. 1. Sara started the shooting of the film and the flick is all set to release on May 1, 2020.

As for Saif, his Netflix series Sacred Games 2 premeiered on Independence Day and the actor has films such as Lal Kaptaan and Jawaani Jaaneman coming up next. Jawaani Jaaneman has been directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films. It is slated to release on November 29.