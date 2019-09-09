Saif Ali Khan’s daughter and darling princess Sara Ali Khan has the charm enough to dazzle everyone alike. She is every boy’s dream and girl crush of all lasses. Sara is an amazing actor and a great dancer who just killed it with her sexy moves in Kedarnath’s ‘Sweetheart’ song.

Kedarnath was Sara Ali Khan’s first film on the big screen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and we loved how she acted giving appropriate expressions. To enjoy the 2018 days, today, Sara took to her Instagram account to share a throwback video in which she can be seen rehearsing her very first song ‘Sweetheart’ from the film. In the video, Sara dons a white kurti with a matching sharara and smiles all the time even while practising the song. The caption of this post reads: “Hamara pehla gaana”.

The actor in the video can be seen grooving along with two girls in a studio. She used to practice here for hours and it seems like Sara wants her fans to know about her first-ever Bollywood song in which she made efforts to give the best to the audience.

Watch the video of Sara Ali Khan dancing to Sweetheart song:

View this post on Instagram Hamara pehla gaana 💭🎬🎼🎧🎤🎥 🖤 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Sep 9, 2019 at 12:13am PDT

An Abhishek Kapoor directorial, ‘Kedarnath’ also starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. Released on December 7, 2018, the film has earned a total of Rs 96.3 crores. There were even rumours of a relationship between the co-stars. The latest update on this is that Sushant has refused to work with Sara. According to an online portal, Sushant recently turned down an offer to romance Sara in a brand advertisement. As the reports suggest, Sushant is in no mood to pair-up with her ex-flame.

Watch the original dance of Sara Ali Khan here:

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is busy shooting on the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 90’s hit film Coolie No.1. The actor will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the film while her other film Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan has wrapped up and is lined up for release February 2019.