Being apologetic about confessions and crushes is so yesterday as women now do not even shy away from flaunting their girl crushes and joining this bandwagon recently is Kedarnath star, Sara Ali Khan whose latest picture with her “woman crush” in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble set the Internet on fire instantly. Slaying the traditional look in matching golden hues, Sara and her crush slew the throwback picture from Diwali.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared the picture which features her in a golden gharara. Collecting over 1 million likes on the post already, Sara captioned the picture, “Woman Crush Wednesday My Whole Life Everyday #likemotherlikedaughter #mommysgirl #gotitfrommymama (sic).”

The day after Diwali marks the first day of the Vikram Samvat calendar on which the Hindu religious festivals are based and taking the opportunity to wish fans a Happy New Year in lieu of the same was Pataudi princess Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan with their poor sense of humour. Cracking fans up instantly was the duo whose mosquito jokes left fans facepalming.

On Diwali this year, Sara Ali Khan was seen celebrating the festival with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The trio also attended Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party and looked stunning together. While Sara and Amrita were seen twinning in red and giving us major daughter-mother goals, Ibrahim looked charming in his dapper look.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has two projects lined up ahead of her. She will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan-directorial Coolie No 1. Apart from that, she also has Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan.