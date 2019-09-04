Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan who made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath along with Sushant Singh Rajput, and later did her second film with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, has shared a throwback picture of herself with her mom Amrita Singh. The chubby girl with her mommy looks very different before her massive weight loss transformation. While her picture is shockingly different, it tells the tale of her fat to fit journey and can be the perfect inspiration for all young girls out there.

While sharing the picture on Instagram she made a self joke where she wrote, “Throwback to when I couldn’t be thrown back,” and even added the pumpkin, burger, pizza, coke and doughnut emojis.

Reacting to the picture, Kartik Aaryan was the first celeb to drop a comment on Sara’s post: “This girl looks a lot like Sara Ali khan.”

Take a look at the viral picture here:

View this post on Instagram Throw🔙 to when I couldn’t be thrown🔙☠️🙌🏻🎃🐷🦍🍔🍕🍩🥤↩️ #beautyinblack A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Sep 4, 2019 at 1:54am PDT

Shraddha Kapoor was so happy to see the transformation and shared her message “What an amazing journey you’ve had!!! Hats off 😘😘😘💜💜💜”. Comedian and influencer Ashish Chanchlani also wrote “Maa kasam Kaunsa diet kiya aapne mam? Humko bhi batao”. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri commented “Holy Moly”.

Social Media users are reacting to this photo of Sara as they don’t believe their eyes. One of the ROFL comments read as “Yeh Sara nahi… Dher sara hai.” Another user drew in an F.R.I.E.N.D.Sreference and said: “Indian version of Monica Chandler Bing.”

Sara Ali Khan may be a star kid, but this picture just go on to show that she really worked on herself and her body before stepping into Bollywood.