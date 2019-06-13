Sara Ali Khan has flooded her Instagram with pictures from her latest jewelry brand photoshoot. Sara has mentioned in many interviews that she loves wearing Indian attires. In fact, if you are a fan of Sara and follow her, you must have noticed that most of the times she is spotted in Indian outfits. Recently, she shared a stunning picture of herself in a gorgeous yellow lehenga.

Sharing the stunning photo on Instagram, she captioned it, “Sprinkling some fairy dust with @tbz1864 🧚🏻‍♀️👑✨💫.” Yesterday, she shared a picture in cherry red lehenga and captioned it, “I’ll take the cake with the cherry on top “.

View this post on Instagram Sprinkling some fairy dust with @tbz1864 🧚🏻‍♀️👑✨💫 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jun 12, 2019 at 11:29pm PDT

Earlier today, she shared a poster with her mother Amrita Singh on Instagram and wished her friends Eid Mubarak. She even hit the streets of Mumbai with Kartik and explored the city by hiding their faces.

During the promotions of Sara’s two film Kedarnath and Simmba, in almost every interview, the actor mentioned she has a big crush on Kartik Aaryan. Well, the actor got lucky and the credit goes to director Imtiaz Ali. The duo got roped in for his film, sequence of Love Aaj Kal.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath where she was seen with Sushant Singh Rajput. She was highly applauded for her performance in the film. Post that, she released her next, Simmba, where she played Ranveer Singh’s love interest. Sara is currently gearing up for Imtiaz’s Love Aaj Kal sequel alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Sara and Kartik were spotted on several occasions in Delhi while shooting for their film. Their pictures and videos from the sets leaked online and went viral in no time. One of their video that took the internet by storm was of the two kissings. Though the video was not clear, netizens claimed it was Sara and Kartik.