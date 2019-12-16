Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan was seen setting yet another style statement with her wedding-ready look on Monday. The actor shared pictures of her donning a gorgeous green and golden lehenga giving major fashion inspiration to all her fans. Apart from her fashion sense, Sara is also known for chirpiness and amusing a sense of humor, owing which she wrote a long funny caption along with the post. “A little sparkle, a lot of shine 🌟💫✨ But wanna know what it takes to be mine? 💁🏻‍♀️🙇🏻‍♀️ Don’t look for a sign, don’t join a line 🧿👣 I don’t drink so it takes just dine without wine 🥘🍕🍟🍔 Look at me so full of myself, thinking someone will pine 🙀 Yes you’re right I did it all just to rhyme 🎵Okay! Fine! Fine! Fine! 🤭😬🤪🤦🏻‍♀️” read some part of the caption.

Sara’s step into the world of glamour was that of a trendsetter and though somewhere down the lane she seemed to missed her footing, Kedarnath and Simmba star is back to reign the sartorial game like a true Pataudi princess. Seen bringing back the style of traditional clothing, the Nawabi star set the Internet ablaze.

Take a look here:

On the professional front, the ‘Kedarnath’ actor last graced the silver screen in Simmba along with Ranveer Singh. She is currently working on Coolie No. 1, which is the remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer film of the same name with both being directed by Varun’s father and filmmaker David Dhawan. Apart from that, she also has Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan.