In a shocking revelation in recent episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3, hosted by Kamal Haasan, contestant Saravanan, known for his role in Karthi’s Paruthiveeran, openly bragged about sexually harassing women back in his college days. Though his confession was laughed off by other contestants, Saravanan was ostracised on social media leading to his eviction from the Bigg Boss house.

The episode aired last week in July when after contestant Meera Mithun alleged that director Cheran “manhandled” her during a task, host Kamal tried to brush it off saying inadvertent pushing happens every now and then just like in public transports but that does not mean that people purposedly get into crowed buses to grope women. At this, Saravanan flaunted that he used to take buses during his college days exactly with that intention, a sickening confession on national television, which was laughed and cheered on.

However, it did not go down well with the viewers and some celebrities like singer Chinmayi Sirpada called him out in her tweet. Sharing the clip from the episode, she tweeted, “A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women – to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn. (sic)”

A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women – to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn. https://t.co/kaL7PMDw4u — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 27, 2019

The next day saw Bigg Boss calling Saravana to the confession room where though he apologised, he reiterated his confession again. The next week, Bigg Boss ticked him off for his misbehaviour towards women and evicted him from the reality show’s house.