Vicky Kaushal who is currently busy shooting for Shoojit Sircar’sSardar Udham Singh, will be romancing ace dancer Nora Fatehi in a romantic track from the film.

They will reportedly be shooting for a romantic number where the two will be playing the role of a married couple. The song will be shot in Shimla. Talking about the same, Nora said, “The song came to me after ‘Dilbar’ (from Satyameva Jayate) released last year and the makers had told me that they were looking for a guy to cast opposite me. The song is very different from what I have done before. It is not a dance number but a very performance oriented song revolving around a married couple and what happens between them. I won’t be dancing in this one”.

“Arvinder is good at directing videos that have emotions and stories that connect with the audience. People are used to watching Vicky act but it’s going to be different to see me in this avatar. The lyrics are so beautiful, it gave me goose bumps when I heard it for the first time,” she added.

Vicky earlier unveiled the spooky poster on Instagram and wrote, “Sink into the world of fear! Presenting #Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship, directed by @bhanu.singh.91 . In cinemas 15th November, 2019. “.