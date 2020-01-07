Actor Swara Bhasker faces a lot of backlash on a regular basis on social media for her unabashed political views. She is called names on Twitter, is threatened openly, hurled abuses upon but never did anyone who is a legit part of the film industry reached the level of disgust that Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa recently did while commenting on her.

Swara made a post on Twitter revealing how the director, who enjoyed success with the release of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer recently, spewed sexism and insulted her in his post. While contradicting Swara’s views on the ongoing nationwide anti-CAA protests and JNU attack, Shaandilyaa targeted Swara and asked people on social media to not take her seriously. But only if the choice of his words could be sophisticated! The director compared Swara, a woman, to a piece of newspaper, that is ‘sold’ for a price ‘cheaper’ than the actor. He wrote, “Sasti Cheezon Pe Dhyan Na Dein, Swara Bhasker Se Mehenga Toh Dainik Bhaskar Bikta Hai” (sic)

Swara was quick to give the director back for his distasteful comment. She wrote how he and his team call her to share the trailer of his film and perform a role in his projects. The actor hit back saying, “अगली बार role offer करने और आपकी फ़िल्म के trailer को share करने की request वाले messages भेजने के पहले आप भी ‘सस्ती हरकतों’ के बारे में थोड़ा सोच लेना! 🙂 Good luck @writerraj sir! 🙂 :)” (sic)

अगली बार role offer करने और आपकी फ़िल्म के trailer को share करने की request वाले messages भेजने के पहले आप भी ‘सस्ती हरकतों’ के बारे में थोड़ा सोच लेना! 🙂 Good luck @writerraj sir! 🙂 🙂 pic.twitter.com/t3KPugshfA — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 7, 2020

Swara has been under fire for many reasons: a) for being a woman who’s raising her voice against issues she strongly feels for, b) for being a woman who has studied at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, c) for being a woman who criticizes the government, d) for being a woman who refuses to comply with the conventional rules set for Indian female actors, and e) for being a woman who raises her voice against government policies which she doesn’t find suitable for the citizens of the country. Paying the price for being a woman then!

