Bollywood actor John Abraham has shared the first look poster of his new project Satyamev Jayate 2 – the second installment of his action-packed 2018 hit – which certainly seems promising in terms of a bigger sequel on offer for movie buffs. In the poster, John can be seen tearing off his cop uniform to reveal the Indian national flag on his chest.

The Desi Boys actor said the film’s aim is to entertain the audience with a relevant story. “I genuinely enjoyed the story and telling of the original film. I could tell it was a story that the audience will find engaging. With SMJ2, the aim, once again, is to entertain the audience with a story that’s relevant in today’s times,” John said.

John Abraham shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, “The truth prevails AGAIN!! Returning next Gandhi Jayanti, October 2nd, 2020.”

Take a look at the poster of Satyamev Jayate 2:



In the 2018 film, John played the role of a vigilante who goes on a corrupt cop-killing spree, this time he is paired with Divya Khosla Kumar for the sequel. The fresh pairing of John and Divya, who returns to acting after directing two movies of her own as a filmmaker, is the highlight of the project. “I didn’t want to act in a film just for the sake of it. For me, what mattered was the story and the role, and I got the right opportunity with this film,” said Divya about opting to play the lead.

Bhushan Kumar who is producing the project also shared the first look poster of his wife Divya. The ‘Yaariyan’ filmmaker dons a tri-colour outfit with her suit in white and her dupatta in orange and green, forming an outline similar to India’s map.

The film is slated to hit the screens on October 2 next year. The upcoming drama will also star Manoj Bajpayee and Amyra Dastur.

(With inputs from ANI)