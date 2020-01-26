Actor Sejal Sharma committed suicide and sent shock waves in the industry which was already dealing with the death of actor Kushal Punjabi who was found hanging to the ceiling of his house a month back. Now, in her interview with an entertainment portal, Sejal’s co-star and popular actor Jasmin Bhasin expressed her shock over the news. Jasmin revealed that Sejal was a happy person and she never showed any sign of being depressed on the sets. She said Sejal was an ambitious girl and wanted to do well in life for her family who hailed from Udaipur.

Jasmin talked to Pinkvilla and revealed that she always had a pleasant exchange of words with Sejal and she used to praise the home-cooked food sent by her mom on the sets. Jasmin added that she used to send her text messages and always expressed how much she admires her work. The Naagin 4 actor said, “I was not just shocked, I was disturbed as well. She was such a sweet girl, full of life, always happy. Even post-show, we were in touch. She used to text me messages full of love, admiration.”

The Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor further said Sejal had gone to visit her parents in Udaipur and everything seemed fine. However, Jasmin revealed that Sejal’s parents were not keeping well and she had the responsibility of earning better for them to assist their medical treatment. The actor went on to say she always supported Sejal and kept telling her that she’s going to make it big in the industry because she was extremely talented. Jasmin added that Sejal was very ‘disciplined and focussed.’ She also said Sejal had been auditioning for roles and none of her other co-stars has any idea why she decided to end her life like that.