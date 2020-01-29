The first look poster of Taapsee Pannu from her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu is out. The film is a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and Taapsee plays the lead role. Wearing the blue Indian jersey, the actor can be seen in action on the poster with a bat in hand. The determination in her eyes and the crowd cheering in the background hint at this picture belonging to an important moment on the field.

The shooting of the movie is going to begin this year and Taapsee had been practising the game of cricket for a long time now. As revealed on the poster itself, Shabaash Mithu is slated to hit the screens on February 5, next year. Written by Priya Aven, the film is directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Viacom18 Studios. While sharing the poster of the film on Twitter, Taapsee posted a statement once made by Mithali in which she questioned why male cricketers are never asked about their favourite female cricketers. The caption on the actor’s post read, “I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. @M_Raj03 you are a ‘Game Changer’ ” (sic)

Playing Mithali on-screen is not going to be a cakewalk for Taapsee. The cricketer is one of the best athletes India has produced in years. She has got some wonderful records to her name in the game. Mithali is the leading run-getter for India in T20Is in both men and women cricket. She has completed 20 years in international cricket and her spirit towards the game is unmatchable. She is the highest scorer in international women’s cricket and the only female cricketer to go past the 6,000-run mark in WODIs.

Meanwhile, Taapsee is also busy with Anubhav Sinha’s next titled Thappad. The trailer of the film is going to be out this week itself. Apart from this, the actor is also working with her Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap in a new film that also goes on the floors this year.