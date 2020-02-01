Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has finally been discharged from the hospital. The actor had met with an accident earlier last month and was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital for treatment. Now, in her latest post on social media, she posted a picture of herself smiling and thanking her fans for all the good wishes. Shabana wrote about her recovery in the post and mentioned how the hospital staff left no effort in taking good care of her.

The actor’s Twitter post read, “Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my http://recovery.Im back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful🙏” (sic)

Reportedly, both Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar met with an accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18 while they were returning from Pune. The accident reportedly happened when the driver tried to overtake a vehicle without realising that another vehicle was right in the front. The couple’s car rammed into a truck and while Akhtar escaped the accident, Azmi got brutally hurt and was kept in the ICU at MGM hospital in Panvel. Their driver named Kamlesh was booked under IPC sections related to rash and negligent driving and under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Later, several Bollywood celebrities were clicked as the actor got shifted to Kokilaben Hospital. The list also included Tina Ambani, Raj Thackeray and other prominent names from the industry.