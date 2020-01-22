Actor Shabana Azmi met with an accident last week and was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where she was in the ICU. The accident happened on the highway when the car ran into a truck Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Now, her husband and renowned lyricists Javed Akhtar spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed that she is recovering speedily and could be discharged soon.

In the interview, Akhtar said, “There is good news. All tests and medical reports including the MRI are positive. No serious harm was done. We can all breathe a sigh of relief.”

Earlier, speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Akhtar said that she is in ICU but her reports are positive and there is nothing to worry about. The couple met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway after their car rammed into a truck. While Azmi got seriously injured, Akhtar escaped unhurt.

Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital https://t.co/bezuNWvUTa pic.twitter.com/8YWtZoEUSF — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020



Earlier, Dr Santosh Shetty, Executive Director and CEO Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, had said that the actor was not in danger. “She is stable and under observation,” he said in a statement issued on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, her driver Kamlesh Kamath has been booked for rash driving and negligence in the Khalapur Police station. As per the reports, Kamlesh was trying to overtake another vehicle but did not see the other vehicle and hence crashed with the truck. He has been booked under IPC sections related to rash and negligent driving and under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

On Saturday evening, Anil Kapoor, wife Sunita, Tabu were among the other celebs who were also pictured outside the hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the actress a speedy recovery. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “The news of Shabana Azmi Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery.”