Veteran actor Shabana Azmi recently met with a major car accident while on her way to Khandala from Mumbai on Friday, January 18, 2020. The accident happened on the highway when the car ran into a truck Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar along with son Farhan Akhtar, daughter Zoya Akhtar and several other Bollywood stars visited Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. Akhtar on Sunday gave an update on wife Shabana Azmi’s health.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Javed Akhtar said that she is in ICU but her reports are positive and there is nothing to worry about. The couple met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway after their car rammed into a truck. While Azmi got seriously injured, Akhtar escaped unhurt.

Earlier, Dr Santosh Shetty, Executive Director and CEO Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, had said that the actor was not in danger. “She is stable and under observation,” he said in a statement issued on Saturday evening.

On Saturday evening, Anil Kapoor, wife Sunita, Tabu were among the other celebs who were also pictured outside the hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the actress a speedy recovery. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “The news of Shabana Azmi Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery.”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished her a speedy recovery. “Came to know abt Shabana Azmi’s accident. I pray to God for her fast recovery and good health,” he tweeted.