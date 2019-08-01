The Khan family had gone for a family vacation to the Maldives a few days back and their photos and videos from the trip are doing rounds on the social media. An active fan page of Gauri Khan has now shared the latest pictures and videos of the star kid along with Shah Rukh Khan which has gone viral on the internet.

King Khan loves pampering his little one with fun activities. A video of the two, SRK with AbRam enjoying water bike at the Maldives is what you can’t miss. The cool daddy teaches the little munchkin how to use a jet ski and leaves AbRam to drive single-handedly.

Watch the videos of Shah Rukh Khan and family here:

A few days ago, Suhana’s picture was doing the rounds where she can be seen acing the beach look as she posed in blue checkered shirt and denim shorts.



On work front, Shah Rukh recently lent his voice for the Hindi version of The Lion King.