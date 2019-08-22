Shah Rukh Khan, who has set the internet on fire with a cryptic teaser of Netflix’s forthcoming thriller ‘Bard of Blood‘ starring Emraan Hashmi, shares Bard of Blood trailer now. The series which is based on Bilal Siddiqui’s popular book of the same name is being produced by King Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Bard of Blood features Emraan Hashmi as excluded RAW agent Kabir Anand, who is called back to service after four intelligence officers are held captive in Pakistan before they could send a piece of important information to India. The trailer begins with a terror group celebrating the capture of the Indian spies, when a RAW top official, played by Rajit Kapur, sends an SOS call to superspy Anand Kumar, who goes by the code name Adonis.

Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the eight-episode series will stream worldwide and will be available in Hindi, Urdu, English and other languages. The series is set to stream on September 27.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the trailer on social media and wrote, “Bard of Blood Trailer. The trailer of our first @netflix series #BardOfBlood is here. A thrilling tale of espionage, vengeance, love and duty. Hope u enjoy it… 27th September.

Today morning he shared a puzzling teaser which starts with Shahrukh uncovering Emraan’s face, concealed with a black mask. Soon after uncovering Emraan’s face, Shahrukh appeared to be intimidated by the actor and broke the ice by introducing himself. Emraan, who is essaying the role of a RAW agent, named Adonis, smartly tricks the ace actor replacing his gadgets, files, etc with other props. Sharukh also finds himself in handcuffs which were earlier was on Emraan.

Bard of Blood will have seven series.