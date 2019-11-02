Bollywood superstar and King Khan – Shah Rukh Khan has turned 54 today and just like every year, this time also a sea of fans waited outside his residence Mannat in Mumbai to get his sight. Fans were literally waiting for the clock to turn 12 on November 2 so that they can see the glimpses of Badshah of Bollywood.

With a lot of flying kisses, Shah Rukh Khan also expressed thankfulness for showering immense love and wishes on him.

Even Mumbai rains couldn’t stop them from assembling for their favourite superstar’s birthday. Despite rains, fans who arrived in the city from Delhi, Bihar and other states, waited outside the actor’s residence to personally wish him and pour lots of love. After a few minutes, the actor came out and greeted his fans from his balcony and also waved at them. He was seen sporting a black sweatshirt paired with blue denim, greeted the fans from his balcony and waved at them.

Watch the viral videos of Shah Rukh Khan greeting his fans at Mannat:

Shah Rukh gestured his gratitude towards them for all the love and wishes. He also expressed concern about his sleeping neighbours by requesting the overjoyed fans to lower their cheers a bit.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been away from the big screens for almost a year now as his last movie ‘Zero’ was released in 2018. However, the actor has recently promised his fans for an official announcement about his next project come in soon.