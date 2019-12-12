Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make her comeback on the silver screen. The Zero actor has teamed up with Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu and scriptwriter Syam Pushkaran in the duo’s first Bollywood film. The initial discussion of the action-drama film was held at King Khan’s resident Mannat in Mumbai. The actor invited the duo to his residence after watching the medical thriller Virus, which revolves around the emergence of deadly virus Nipah in Kerala and the state’s battle to fight against it.

On Thursday, Aashiq Aby took to Instagram to share the pictures and captioned it, “Thank you @iamsrk. We love you. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Thank you @iamsrk. We love you 😘 A post shared by Aashiq Abu (@aashiqabu) on Dec 11, 2019 at 9:50pm PST



Talking to The Cue about the collaboration, Abu said, “There had been discussions about doing a Hindi film with Shah Rukh Khan for a while. On Wednesday, after he returned from the United States, we met him at his residence and spoke for about two-and-a-half hours.”

As per the latest reports, the film is set to go on floors by 2020 end. It will be produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Reportedly, Abu said that his Bollywood debut film will not be a remake of any Malayalam film and he has even asked the actor to watch Malayalam movies closely.

Meanwhile, on the work front, a few days ago, it was being reported that Shah Rukh Khan has signed a comic-action drama with Go Goa Gone director Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and the film will go on floors next year. The film will be produced by SRK himself, it is expected to be shot at exotic locations in India and abroad, both. “The film is infused with Raj and DK’s brand of quirky humor. It is a space he hasn’t explored yet,” the source claimed. The untitled film is expected to release in 2021. The report also says that Shah Rukh will be seen in another movie which is more in the “feel-good drama zone”.