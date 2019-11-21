Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been actively working towards creating a new life for the acid attack survivors in India through his organisation named Meer Foundation. The actor is often seen scheduling special meetings with these women and motivating them to start afresh. Recently, SRK took to social media to share the news of an acid attack survivor getting married and entering into a new life. He posted a few pictures of the bride and her husband and wished them the best for the future.

SRK also appreciated the groom for taking a good decision by ignoring social pressure that comes with the definition of standards of beauty. SRK wrote a beautiful note while sharing the pictures on Twitter. His post read, “Congratulations and my love to Anupama as she starts on this new journey of life. May it be filled with love light and laughter. U r the man Jagdeep…and may u both have double the reasons to be happy with this union.” (sic)

Congratulations and my love to Anupama as she starts on this new journey of life. May it be filled with love light and laughter. U r the man Jagdeep…and may u both have double the reasons to be happy with this union. https://t.co/hANJGRLD8P — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 20, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan is on a mission to get the corrective surgeries done for 50 acid-attack survivors under the initiative called ToGETher Transformed. In a session organised in March this year, the superstar was seen interacting with the women who were to go for the surgery in later few months. SRK had uploaded the video of his interaction on Twitter in which he was seen talking to the survivors and asking them to take charge of their lives.

The actor was seen telling the women to seek independence and go out to work for themselves. He asked the women to pick up any job that suits their skills whether small or big and focus on building a livelihood for themselves without depending on anyone else.