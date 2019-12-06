Megastar Shah Rukh Khan is one such personality who needs no introduction. Fans die to see him even stand outside his Mumbai residence Mannat for hours just to see a glimpse of him. It’s been a long time we haven’t seen him on the big screen. His last project was Anand L rai’s Zero. Shah Rukh Khan has taken a break from films and has given his precious time to his family.

It seems like Shah Rukh has taken some time off with Gauri Khan and is off for a short vacay in Los Angeles. Early today, the king of Bollywood took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of him soaking the California sun in a poolside villa. “Finally the California sun is out….it’s time for the Pool…maybe should dress right for it now at my @airbnb villa in LA #Ad #LAonAirbnb”, captioned the actor.

In these pictures, we can see the star stuck posing for a sunkissed picture in a casual look. He sported a navy blue hoodie and black track pants and white shoes.

On Thursday, a video of Shah Rukh Khan and her manager Pooja Dadlani was all over social media as they were spotted strolling the streets of Los Angeles. The Swades actor was seen politely gesturing his fans for no photos.

A few days ago, it was being reported that Shah Rukh Khan has signed a comic-action drama with Go Goa Gone director Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and the film will go on floors next year.

A few days ago, it was being reported that Shah Rukh Khan has signed a comic-action drama with Go Goa Gone director Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and the film will go on floors next year. The film will be produced by SRK himself, it is expected to be shot at exotic locations in India and abroad, both. “The film is infused with Raj and DK’s brand of quirky humor. It is a space he hasn’t explored yet,” the source claimed. The untitled film is expected to release in 2021. The report also says that Shah Rukh will be seen in another movie which is more in the “feel-good drama zone”.