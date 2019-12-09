Actor Shah Rukh Khan has given the sweetest response to a fan and Indonesian actor, who won an award for his latest film. The video grabbed the Zero actor’s attention and thanked the fans for bringing into his notice. In the video, Indonesian actor Muhammad Khan thanked King Khan in his speech after winning the Best Actor Award at Citra 2019.

In the speech, he says, “I would like to share the award with my hero Shah Rukh Khan. I hope you get to watch this video. Shah Rukh I want to tell you something. I am in love with you. Actually you are the reason why I wanted to become an actor. I would like to share the award with you as well I hope to meet you one day.”He then goes on to croon SRK’s song ‘Mere Mehboob’ from his film Duplicate.

Reacting to the video, SRK wrote, “I am so glad for your success. Will meet you soon. Have a good life and keep feeling as an actor….& Thks everyone for bringing this to my notice. (sic)”

Muhammad Khan played the lead role in Kucumbu Tubuh Indahku (Memories of My Body) for which he has grabbed the award. The film has won seven other awards as well. Muhammad played the role of Javanese dancer and choreographer Rianto in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, a few days ago, it was being reported that Shah Rukh Khan has signed a comic-action drama with Go Goa Gone director Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and the film will go on floors next year. The film will be produced by SRK himself, it is expected to be shot at exotic locations in India and abroad, both. “The film is infused with Raj and DK’s brand of quirky humor. It is a space he hasn’t explored yet,” the source claimed. The untitled film is expected to release in 2021. The report also says that Shah Rukh will be seen in another movie which is more in the “feel-good drama zone”.