The annual cultural event of the Mumbai police, Umang 2020, took place on Sunday night which was attended by many renowned faces of the silver screen. Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan looked stylish as they walked the red carpet. They thanked the police for their work and even posed with them. B-town celebs enjoyed the night and the pictures are proof. In one of it, Shahrukh can be seen having fun with host Krushna Abhishek, who was dressed as a woman, the actor took a dig at him saying, “Itne bure din bhi nahi aaye mere.”

Shah Rukh said, “Tumhari aankho ko dekh kar lagta hai, tumhari naak ko chho kar mehsoos hota hai, tumhare hotho ko haath laga ke malum padta hai, sirf ek hi baat dil me aati hai ‘tujh me mard dikhta hai hai, yaara main kya karu’ (After looking at your eyes, feeling your nose and touching your lips, my heart says ‘I see a man in you, what can I do’).”

Hrithik Roshan, too, performed a dance number from his recent hit War. He looked a dapper in a black suit as he grooved to Ghungroo on stage. Varun Dhawan was also among the performers and danced to the Street Dancer 3D song, Muqabla.

Apart from Hrithik and SRK, many others attended the event such as Sonakshi Sinha, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Shreyas Talpade, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Sunidhi Chauhan, Manish Paul, Shreya Ghoshal, Himesh Reshammiya, Rani Mukerji, Govinda, Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh.