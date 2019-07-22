Shah Rukh Khan was vacationing with his wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan in The Maldives. Earlier, Gauri shared a sneak peek of their family get together by sharing a photo of her kids and now, Shah Rukh shared a video of him riding a motorboat.

Sharing the video, he captioned it, “Feeling bad having to leave Maldives and especially all the wonderful people at Jumeirah Vittaveli. Thank u for a lovely holiday @ JumeirahJV will miss u all.”.

In the earlier picture shared by Gauri, Suhana and her brother Aryan can be seen twinning in black while AbRam looked adorable in a blue t-shirt. Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “My Three Little…..❤️”.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and his son Aryan have lent their vocals to the Hindi version of The Lion King. The film released on July 19 and the audience were pretty amazed to hear the father-son duo have similar voices. Recently, Shah Rukh talked about working with his son and said, “When we did Incredibles, Aryan was about nine-years-old. It was very sweet to hear his voice. Even now, years later when I’m doing it for Lion King. For me, it’s an amazing bond time with Aryan”.

Shah Rukh Khan earlier announced Suhana’s graduation by sharing a black and white picture with her. Post that, pictures of Suhana with her friends from her graduation day took the internet by storm.

Earlier Gauri Khan shared pictures from their lunch date at Ardingly. She captioned it, “Lunch at Ardingly.. Graduation”.

