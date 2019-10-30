Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is a superstar onscreen and is known for his humble and helpful nature offscreen, has come out as a real-life hero. He saved the life of Aishwarya Rai’s manager, Archana Sadanand during the Diwali party on Sunday. Reportedly, Bachchan’s threw a party in which A-listers of Bollywood industry arrived and were having a great time. The unfortunate incident happened late night when Archana Sadanand’s lehenga caught fire and Shah Rukh Khan tried to put the fire out with the help of a jacket.

According to the reports, Archana suffered 15 per cent burn whereas Shah Rukh also had some minor burn and injuries. The former experienced injuries mostly in her right leg and hands. Aishwarya Rai’s manager is currently kept in an ICU in Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. She is in isolation to avoid any kind of infection. Notably, the incident took place at around 3 am and till that time most of the guests had already gone.

According to a source quoted by the Mid-day, “Archana was with her daughter in the courtyard when her lehenga caught fire. Those around were stunned and didn’t know what to do. Shah Rukh had the presence of mind, rushed to Archana, and put out the fire. He, too, sustained minor burns while dousing the flames with a jacket. His only thought was to put out the fire”

Archana is now being treated in the hospital where visitors are not allowed to meet her yet. Sources have informed that she is recovering well and will soon be out of the hospital. Notably, some of the known personalities who attended the Bachchan’s Diwali party include Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, and Shahid Kapoor.