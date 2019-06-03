Shah Rukh Khan who is very active on social media recently shared a picture of his ‘trio of sugar and spice’ – Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.

Shah Rukh often shares photos of AbRam on social media but it is very rare that the actor gives a glimpse of his three kids in one frame. Sharing the photo on Twitter, the Zero actor wrote, “My Trio of Sugar & Spice & everything Nice….and oh yeah! Gauri’s too.”.

My Trio of Sugar & Spice & everything Nice….and oh yeah! Gauri’s too. pic.twitter.com/KwtWYZa51m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 3, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan recently had a candid conversation with American talk show host David Letterman. Describing his experience on the show, SRK said he was thrilled and honoured to share his story with one of the most loved personalities of our times.



Shah Rukh issued a statement and revealed that his talk show is going to be streamed on Netflix. The actor is already working on various projects with the digital platform and his appearance on the Letterman’s show is going to give a boost to his stardom online. He added that he has been an avid viewer of the Letterman’s show and loves his way of interviewing. He said, “I’ve watched David Letterman’s late-night talk show for years and I’m a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I’m thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him”.

Reportedly, the show will be presented as a stand-alone special on Netflix and combines two interests for which Letterman is known for — in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humour.