King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has been enjoying his break from acting. The actor, who was last seen in Anand L. Rai’s Zero, has now reportedly signed up Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s big-budget comic-action thriller. The movie will be directed by Raj and DK who have worked on films such as Go Goa Gone and Stree.

After much speculation, the reports finally have come out. As per Mumbai Mirror, sources close to the development said Shah Rukh Khan had loved the script of the movie and has signed the action film, which is likely to go on floors in 2020. “The film is infused with Raj and DK’s brand of quirky humour. It is a space he hasn’t explored yet,” the source claimed.

Previously, it was being said that the actor has liked the script but is still deciding which film out of the 3 main options he wants to go ahead with. Now, the Badshah has said to have signed Raj & DK’s comic action, and all the details regarding the project are out!

The film will be reportedly produced by the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor (Red Chillies) himself and will be shot in exotic locations around India and abroad. As of now, the directors are still finalizing the script and will finalize the shoot locations soon.

The untitled film is expected to release in 2021. The report also says that Shah Rukh will be seen in another movie which is more in the “feel-good drama zone”.

The source further revealed, “An international stunt crew will be designing the action in the film. Raj and DK are currently putting the finishing touches on the script. They will soon finalize the shooting locations and lock the ensemble cast, including an A-list actress for the female lead, crew and technical team”.