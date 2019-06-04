Shah Rukh Khan has a huge number of fan followers not in India as well as abroad. The actor has won hearts of many with not just his impressive but his kind gestures as well. The actor recently attended his hairstylist’s sister’s wedding and blessed the bride and groom.

The video of the Zero actor surprising the bride and groom has gone viral on social media. In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen entering the venue with guests hooting for him. He greets the fans and makes his way to the bride and groom to bless them.

Yesterday, the actor shared an adorable picture of his three kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan on Twitter. Along with the photo he wrote, “My Trio of Sugar & Spice & everything Nice….and oh yeah! Gauri’s too.”.

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1135588173587738624/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1135588173587738624%7Ctwgr%5E393039363b636f6e74726f6c&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.india.com%2Fshowbiz%2Fshah-rukh-khan-shares-adorable-picture-of-suhana-khan-aryan-khan-abram-khan-calls-them-his-trio-of-sugar-and-spice-3679186%2F

Shah Rukh Khan recently had a candid conversation with American talk show host David Letterman. Describing his experience on the show, SRK said he was thrilled and honoured to share his story with one of the most loved personalities of our times.

Shah Rukh issued a statement and revealed that his talk show is going to be streamed on Netflix. The actor is already working on various projects with the digital platform and his appearance on the Letterman’s show is going to give a boost to his stardom online. He added that he has been an avid viewer of the Letterman’s show and loves his way of interviewing. He said, “I’ve watched David Letterman’s late-night talk show for years and I’m a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I’m thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him”.

Reportedly, the show will be presented as a stand-alone special on Netflix and combines two interests for which Letterman is known for — in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humour.