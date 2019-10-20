Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to make a post thanking his best friend Karan Johar for gifting him a stylish jacket. However, what stole the attention was the sly dig that he took at KJo’s fashion sense by mentioning the ‘heels’. Karan wore a pair of black heels with his stylish black and golden outfit at the recently held Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2019. His choice of promoting gender-neutral fashion was appreciable and now, seems like his best pal SRK just highlighted the same with his post.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and shared a set of two pictures in which he could be seen wearing the ‘Dust of Gods’ jacket and looking extremely suave. The actor posed with his red glasses and his favourite pair of grey cargo pants. The caption on his post read, “Thanks again @karanjohar for The Dust of Gods jacket. Will never be able to match your Fashionista sense of style…but trying….( somebody get me my heels!! )” (sic)

Thanks again @karanjohar for The Dust of Gods jacket. Will never be able to match your Fashionista sense of style…but trying….( somebody get me my heels!! ) pic.twitter.com/XndrBrvk3j — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 20, 2019

Even other close friends of Karan – Kajol and Farah Khan Kunder took a dig at the filmmaker’s style-file from the Saturday night. Kajol and Farah commented on the post that KJo made showcasing his heels. While the actor wrote, “I think I had this pair of shoes … really long back !!!!!😂”, the filmmaker said, “MashaAllah!! Hope ur wearing these shoes for lunch today 😜” (sic). Check out Karan’s post here:

At the Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2019 in Mumbai on Saturday, Karan wore a pair of black separates by the designer Issey Miyake USA and Rick Owens. His shoes were from Yohji Yamamoto. What do you think of Karan’s styling here?