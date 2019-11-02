After greeting his fans from the balcony of Mannat, superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 54th birthday with his fans at the St. Andrews auditorium in Mumbai. The actor interacted with many fans inside the auditorium and expressed his love for them. The event was oragnised by one of SRK’s fan clubs from Indonesia. SRK entertained the crowd by making his signature pose and shaking a leg on the stage.

Several photos and videos from the event are currently going viral on social media. SRK himself took to Twitter to share a clip of himself from the auditorium and the entire crowd is visible in the background. The actor thanked his fans for showering him with so much love in his post. His tweet read, “Thank you all for making my birthday so special. Love you always…” (sic)

Thank you all for making my birthday so special. Love you always… pic.twitter.com/b1mpW4Anl0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2019

Earlier, he greeted the fans from the balcony of his residence and had his son AbRam Khan accompany him. Wearing a basic white T-shirt and a pair of blue denim, SRK folded his hands in front of his fans and also showered them flying kisses. He also addressed the sea of fans at midnight and waved to them. A picture that’s currently going viral on social media shows SRK gesturing the fans to take some rest instead of gathering outside his bungalow to have a glimpse of him. Check out these pictures:

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors not just in India but all over the world. The actor shares a beautiful relationship with his fans from all corners of the world and it’s this love and respect that makes him one of the most celebrated superstars in the history of Indian cinema. We wish he keeps entertaining and loving his fans like this for years to comes. Happy birthday, SRK!