Ananya Panday, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2 recently shared a picture with her two best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. It is a black and white photo and the man behind the lens is none other than Suhana’s father Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing the still on Instagram, she captioned it, “Charlie’s Angels 🖤 #familyportrait 📸 @iamsrk.” It is a black and white picture where the three can be seen posing their best.

Shah Rukh Khan earlier announced about his daughter Suhana Khan‘s graduation by sharing a black and white picture with her. Post that, pictures of Suhana with her friends from her graduation day took the internet by storm.

Earlier Gauri Khan shared pictures from their lunch date at Ardingly. She captioned it, “Lunch at Ardingly.. Graduation”.

Earlier, she was spotted on an outing with her friends in the UK. In the photo, she was seen donning a red and black dungaree with both sides braided hair. While her girlfriends donned same coloured attires, the boy gang opted for white shorts. However, Suhana grabbed all the eyes.

