Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is finally making her film debut in a short film helmed by Theo Gimeno. The short film titled The Grey Part of Blue has Suhana in a lead role and the first poster of the film is out. The project is an English short film and not a mainstream Bollywood movie. It looks like she is slowly and steadily making her way to the movies and her fans are delighted. In the poster, she can be seen sporting casual wear in a black t-shirt, blue denim and a black jacket. With a ponytail and contagious smile, Suhana’s new poster has now become a talk of the town.

The film also stars Suhana’s batchmate, Robin Gonnella opposite Suhana Khan.

Director Theo Gimeno took to Instagram to share the posters and wrote, “#thegreypartofblue art by @olsdavis (sic)”

Check out the poster here:

View this post on Instagram #thegreypartofblue art by @olsdavis A post shared by Theo Gimeno (@theodoregimeno) on Aug 2, 2019 at 7:21am PDT

On a related note, Suhana graduated earlier this year from England’s Ardingly College. Earlier, she took part in the college play named Romeo+Juliet and won accolades for the same. Also, SRK went to watch the play and appreciated Suhana for her hard work. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team. (sic)”

She has also been praised by veteran actor Shabana Azmi for her passion towards acting. She has also set many hearts aflutter with her stunning looks and has set the temperature soaring with her magazine cover debut.