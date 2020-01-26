Actor Shah Rukh Khan was present as a special guest on the Saturday episode of popular dance reality show Dance Plus 5. Apart from sharing anecdotes about his time on the sets and experience of working in movies for so many years, the actor also talked about his personal and take a moment to reveal how religion is treated in the family at home.

In a statement that’s going viral on social media currently, SRK once again made it clear that religion is never a topic of discussion at his home. The superstar mentioned that even his kids write ‘Indian’ in the space where they are asked to fill the name of their religion on forms. SRK mentioned that his wife is a Hindu, he is a Muslim and his kids are ‘Hindustan’. “Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hai, mai Musalman hoon. Aur mere jo bacche hain, wo Hindustan hain,” the actor said on the show.

Explaining how he ended up telling his kids that they should write ‘Indian’ in the column where they are asked about their religion, SRK revealed that it happened first when his daughter Suhana was a quite young and she had asked him about their religion. “Maine usme ye likha ki hum Indian hi hain yaar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye,” said SRK.

The actor added that he has also been conscious while naming his kids because he always wanted the names that don’t belong to any religion or sound religion-specific. Shah Rukh Khan, however, maintained that he likes to believe in Islam and its discipline without following the five-day prayer ritual.

Meanwhile, SRK has not announced any new film and he is currently busy making public appearances and with the production of his next few films and web-series.