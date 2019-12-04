Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt took to Instagram to share an adorable picture along with Brahmastra actor. In the photo, the sisters can be seen smiling and bonding and it will give you major siblings’ goals. While Alia looks gorgeous in a black pantsuit, Shaheen can be seen donning a white top and black trousers teamed up with a white blazer.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Sweet, crazy conversations full of half sentences, daydreams and misunderstandings more thrilling than understanding could ever be. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram ☘️ A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb) on Dec 4, 2019 at 7:25am PST



Recently, Shaheen released her book, I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier where she opened about her struggles suffering from depression. The sisters also appeared on the talk show We The Women to promote the book. During the show, Shaheen talked about depression and the low phase of her life and Alia broke down into tears.

Alia Bhatt’s sister and screenwriter Shaheen Bhatt released her debut book, ‘I’ve Never Been (un)Happier’ on World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2018. Shaheen penned down an emotionally arresting memoir, revealing the daily experiences and debilitating the big picture of one of the most critically misinterpreted mental illnesses in the twenty-first century – depression.

On the professional front, Mahesh Bhatt-directorial Sadak 2, starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to release in 2020, now with the shoot wrapped up in Ooty. Mahesh Bhatt had flown to Romania initially, along with daughter Pooja to do a recce for their upcoming film but since the makers were not happy with the locations there, they decided to shoot portions in Mumbai itself and then Ooty.

The film is slated to hit the screens on July 10 next year. Apart from this, Alia is also juggling between RRR, Brahmastra, and Takht, all releasing in 2020. She is currently in Manali soon for the shoot of Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.