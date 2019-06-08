Shahid Kapoor who will next be seen in Kabir Singh was recently spotted donning a similar outfit like Katrina Kaif. The duo was spotted acing the stripped pantsuit look. Shahid, being the funny guy he is, shared a picture of himself in the outfit and thanked Katrina for it.

Shahid took to his Instagram handle to share a picture posing in the white and black stripped pantsuit and captioned it, “Thanks for the outfit @katrinakaif 😱#kabirsingh.” Katrina, on the other hand, was attending a press event and before that, she shared a picture of her OOTD and captioned it, “Goa आज press event”.

View this post on Instagram Goa आज press event 🌸 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 7, 2019 at 5:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram Thanks for the outfit @katrinakaif 😱#kabirsingh A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 7, 2019 at 8:50am PDT

On the professional front, Katrina recently released her film Bharat alongside Salman Khan. The film has been highly appreciated by the audience and is doing pretty well at the Box Office. Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. Apart from Salman and Katrina, the film also stars Sunil Grover and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Shahid, on the other hand, Shahid is busy with the promotions of his film Kabir Singh, a Hindi remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Both the films have been directed by Sandeep Vanga. The male protagonist in the film finds himself unable to handle his life after his girlfriend marries another man due to family pressure. The film also highlights the issues of mental illness and caste differences. Kabir Singh is set to hit the screens on June 21.